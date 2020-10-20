Early voting is underway
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 27, except Sundays. In East Feliciana, early voting is at 11048 Bank St., Clinton; and in West Feliciana it is at the Governmental Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St Francisville. Visit www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx for election information including what’s on the ballot.
The East Feliciana Parish Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council and area churches are offering transportation to voters in the parish. Call (225) 663-0696 to schedule a time. Leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer. A face covering is required.
NAACP officer election coming
The NAACP Greater Feliciana Branch will conduct its election of officers for the 2021-2022 during its monthly Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The branch encourages all members who will receive ballots by mail to return those ballots on or before Nov. 10. Each ballot should be sent to P.O. Box 42, Wakefield, Louisiana 70784.
Donate blood in West Feliciana
A blood drive is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the West Feliciana Library's meeting room. The library will be waive late fees for anyone who donates blood. Donors may schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com. Click "Donate Blood" and use sponsor code WFPL. Vitalant is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
All donors are asked to wear a protective face covering for the entire donation process. Donor’s temperature will be checked before entering. Do not attempt to donate if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Complete the Fast Track Health History Questionnaire by visiting www.vitalant.org/health.
State sites opening after the storm
Port Hudson State Historic Site said on Facebook that the park is open. The maintenance staff and Zachary High School's JROTC cleared the downed trees and debris from the trails. However, The Fort Desperate boardwalk will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as a result of tree damage. A detour around the boardwalk has been established: follow the yellow taped path for safety.
Other state historic sites in the area were set to reopen by this past weekend after cleaning up storm damage, but check with the individual site to make sure.
Retreat Center seeks help
The Judson Baptist Retreat Center is one of the many organizations that has been hit by pandemic social distancing requirements. On its website, the camp has listed some of the problems that need to be addressed and its break-even goal and total goal for donations. Visit www.judsonretreat.org for details and to donate.
West Feliciana Hospital Paints the Town Pink in October
West Feliciana Hospital's annual Paint the Town Pink is underway. The October emphasis promotes breast cancer awareness and raises money for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge.
- Decorate the exterior of homes or offices for the competition, which will be judged Wednesday, Oct. 28.
- Local schools, sports teams and clubs are encouraged to wear pink throughout October.
- The hospital will sell T-shirts through Nov. 6. Visit wfph.org to purchase.
- A Painting Party will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at The Market Hall. The theme is abstract and it costs $35. Register at the door or in advance by emailing arceneauxn@wfph.org or metzm@wfph.org. Supplies and instruction are included along with food, beverages, and door prizes.
For information on how to participate in any of these events, or for registration forms, visit the West Feliciana Hospital Facebook page or contact Misty Metz at (225) 721-3010 or MetzM@wfph.org.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Council on Aging is providing transportation services for residents of East Feliciana Parish anywhere in East Feliciana Parish, as well as East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes on Monday through Friday. Seniors get free transportation. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862.
Halloween in St. Francisville
Trick or treating for ages 12 and under is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in St. Francisville. People should wear a mask and remember to social distance when not in your family unit.
Also in St. Francisville on Halloween, the shops will be hosting "Shop"tacular Saturday. The stores will have trick or treating, a pumpkin pull and a scarecrow scavenger hunt.
Lane Foundation sets date for annual Golf Tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s third annual Golf Tournament is Nov. 6, at Beaver Creek Golf Course, Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per individual golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. For registration or sponsorship information, visit LaneRMCfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.
4-H activities open and produce is on sale
Various 4-H specialty groups are gearing up or have deadlines nearing, including sewing and shooting sports. Check with your parish leaders to see if there's a group you want to join or to make sure you are up-to-date on actions.
In West Feliciana, the 4-H is taking orders for 40 pound boxes of kiln-dried sweet potatoes. Orders may be placed with any West Feliciana 4-H'er or at the LSU Ag Center/4-H Office in St. Francisville through Oct. 31. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order. Pickup will be around the third week of November. Call the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614 for information or to receive an order form.
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is selling satsumas, sweet potatoes and pecans. The deadline is Nov. 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order, made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. You may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722), or mail in orders. All orders will be available at the East Feliciana Extension Office on Nov. 19-20. To access an order form, visit https://bit.ly/EFelFoundation.