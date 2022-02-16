Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board on Jan. 11 recognized the district’s Students of the Month at the board’s meeting.
These students include Joshyra Spears, Quad Area Head Start; DeZaryia McClain, Clinton Elementary School; Jolie Guillory, Jackson Elementary School; Lucille Leggett, Slaughter Elementary School; E’Rondric Goss, East Feliciana Middle School; and Patrionna Miller, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” noted Superintendent Netterville. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”