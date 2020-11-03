West Feliciana schools Veterans Day program slated Nov. 11
West Feliciana Parish School System will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Nov. 11. Due to coronavirus, it will be in the Saints Stadium using safety protocols. The school will practice social distancing when seating veterans, guests and students, and masks are required for entry.
Veterans, their family members, and the general public are invited to attend, and veterans will be recognized and honored by each branch of the service.
Students from every school will participate in the program. Guest speaker will be West Feliciana’s Col. Walker M. Field, United States Marine Corps.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the West Feliciana Middle School gym.
For questions, call Abby Cochran at (225) 635-3891.
New West Feliciana waste pickup begins
For residents of West Feliciana, including in St. Francisville, new garbage pickup started this week.
New 96-gallon garbage carts that allow for automated pickup service need to be used. No resident-owned containers will be emptied. All garbage must fit inside the cart, as things outside it will not be picked up. A second cart is available for $75. Waste Management retains ownership.
Call (800) 284-2451 to order a second bin or ask questions.
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard asks residents to call with problems so they can be fixed. He invited phone calls to his cell, (225) 721-7949.
Also, residential bulk waste pickup provided by LaCour Trucking began this week. Residents should place bulk waste out during the first week of each month. LaCour Trucking will pick up items the second week of the month. Bulk waste include residential yard debris, white goods with compressed gas removed, mattresses, furniture, etc.
Tires, hazardous materials, paint, contractor debris, masonry debris, fuel tanks, vehicle parts and other items requiring special Department of Environmental Quality permits will not be picked up.
Holiday shopping starts
St. Francisville Main Street will be hosting a Shop Small Y’all Holiday Sneak Peak Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7. Specials and holiday gifts will available.
NAACP officer election coming
The NAACP Greater Feliciana Branch will conduct its election of officers for 2021-2022 during its monthly Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The branch encourages all members who will receive ballots by mail to return those ballots on or before Nov. 10. Each ballot should be sent to P.O. Box 42, Wakefield, LA 70784.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862.
Learn about cybersafety
Parents are invited to a cybersafety presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the West Feliciana Parish Middle School gym. Space is limited, so it also will be offered online. To reserve a spot or to register for the online presentation, call (225) 635-4612 or email cybersafety20thda@yahoo.com.