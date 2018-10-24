The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-17:

Oct. 11

Carter, Albert L.: 27, 7193 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville, possession of oxycodone, child restraint. 

Thomas, Leola P.: 26, 17 Singleton Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, distribution of oxycodone. 

Oct. 12

Burrell, Jennifer D.: 33, 6532 Greenwood Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant for criminal neglect of family. 

Staggs, Andrew J.: 25, 807 Wall Williams Road, West Monroe, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no evidence of insurance, introduction of contraband. 

Thompson, Rebecca L.: 38, 4863 La. 1044, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, tail lamps. 

Oct. 13

Gregg, Joseph A.: 59, 10117 Kingsbury Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage. 

Myles, Beverly M.: 50, 1824 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

Oct. 14

Bohne, Jacqueline L.: 27, 3317 Lafitte Ave., New Orleans, possession of marijuana. 

Cushman, Charlotte V.: 33, 3221 Iberville St., New Orleans, possession of marijuana. 

Manson, Joseph E.: 27, 1510 Belle Pointe, LaPlace, fugitive of Orleans Parish. 

Oct. 15

Smokes, Catina M.: 47, 391 S. Boston Ave., Deland, Florida, fugitive for Volusia County, Florida.

View comments