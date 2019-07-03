Adoption and microchip event
Must Luv Dogs is holding its monthly second Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping.
Market Day
Saturday is Market Day in Clinton. Vendors are on hand at Courthouse Square between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Come early for the cooler temperatures. Eggs, produce, original crafts, live bunnies as well as rabbit meat, jellies and jams, porch furniture, ready-to-plant shrubs will be on sale.
Get reading
West Feliciana Middle School reminds its students they should read any books they'd like over the summer. If the book qualifies, they can come to the school office Monday through Thursday in July to take Accelerated Reader tests. Visit arbookfind.com to find books that qualify. Visit West Feliciana Middle on Facebook to see a list of books recommended by the school library. The list includes books that will be highlighted at the LTLA Convention in February.
Sewing classes offered
Teresa Boatner is offering a sewing class from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning July 15. Classes are at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 11015 Church St., Clinton. Cost is $10 a week. New students are welcome, no experience needed. Attendees can use their own machines or borrow the instructor's machine. Call Boatner for information and to register at (601) 897-2448.
Caring for a Alzheimer's patient
Alzheimer's Services is holding a Lunch-N-Learn on communication techniques, at noon July 24 at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event provides information on how to communicate with someone with dementia using verbal and nonverbal methods. The session is free and includes a light lunch. Registration is required the day before the session. Call Milly Ducote at (225) 334-7494 or email programs@alzbr.org for information or to register.
Basketball camp
West Feliciana Basketball camp for kids runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Grades 4 to 6 are invited.
A basketball skills camp for grades 7 to 9 is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23-25. Contact howsent@wfpsb.org.
Get muddy
A Youth Mud Run is set for 9 a.m. to noon July 17 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call the park office at (225) 784-8447 to register. If preregistered, the event is free. The event costs $5 for those who don't register.
Women's Summit coming soon
The Women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit 2019 is planned for July 11-13 at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary.
The workshops and worship services are free and open to the public. Evangelist Christine Banks is conference host. Call (225) 654-1000 for information.
A Heart-to-Heart Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. The speaker is Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, of New Home Family Ministries New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Clothing giveaway
The Coach De Foundation is holding Coach De's Closet, a free clothing giveaway open to the community is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the McManus Fire Department, 5270 La. 10. Donations of lightly worn clothing and shoes are being accepted. Visit The Coach De Foundation on Facebook.