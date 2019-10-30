Holiday shopping available at Clinton Market
Start looking for hard-to-find gifts at the Clinton Market on Saturday morning at Courthouse Square in Clinton. Vendors will be offering jewelry, purses, original art pieces, apparel, homemade jellies and jams, and porch furniture. A selection of shrubs and plants also are available.
Items for a holiday dinner are available at the market, too. Yard eggs, live bunnies, rabbit meat, pickles, frozen fruit, fresh veggies and local honey are just a few of the offerings.
Sign for kids basketball
West Feliciana is offering basketball for ages 5-14. Registration for the Dec. 3 to Feb. 1 league is underway. Academy practice is 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 7, at Bains Middle School gym. A free clinic for players and coaches, hosted by West Feliciana High School coach Tyler Howsen and the school team, will be held at the school gym from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 16. The $75 fee includes a jersey. The cost increases $5 after Tuesday.
Fun day planned
A barbecue lunch and recreational activities, including kayaking, canoeing, archery, rock climbing and zip line, will be offered at Feliciana Retreat and Conference Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood, on Nov. 9. Cost is $15 per person, payable by cash or check upon registration at Barton Hall. Let the center know how many are attending by emailing felicianaretreat@aol.com no later than Wednesday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2391901697727537/ for details.
Faith-based addiction recovery offered
Apostolic Tabernacle of the Felicianas announces the B-Free class starting Wednesday, Nov. 6. The 20-week program will meet each week from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the tabernacle's Fellowship Hall. It is a faith-based addiction recovery program to provide a positive, supportive faith-based environment for adults with life-controlling issues to gain insight and learn life skills that result in a more healthy and productive life. For information, call (225) 819-3207.
Health care anniversary
Primary Care Providers For a Healthy Feliciana, known as RKM Primary Care at 11990 Jackson St., Clinton, is celebrating 20 years by holding a Fall Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Color Run planned
The seventh United in Faith Color Run is Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, Clinton. Proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers who create and deliver packages to active military and to the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson. On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. The event starts with a service at 8 a.m. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. On the day of the event, registration costs $30. For information, visit faithchurchclinton.org or call (225) 683-8722.
Harvest in the Hills set
The 10th annual Harvest in the Hills will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Bluffs Golf & Sports Resort. The event helps support community development projects of the St. Francisville Area Foundation.
It features musical performances by St. Francisville’s Fugitive Poets and Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers. The afternoon will feature flyovers by WWII-era T-6 Texan trainers and a P-51 Mustang.
Visit bontempstix.com/events/Harvest-in-the-Hills-11-10-2019-51323 to see tickets and sponsorships. General admission is $75 in advance ($25 for ages 11 to 17; children 10 and under free) or $85 at the gate. Adult tickets include beer, wine and catered buffet. The site also lists various sponsorship levels, including a chance to fly in the WWII planes.
Flu shots at West Feliciana COA
Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be given by Dr. Charlotte Bertrand at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville. Be sure to bring your Medicare B and private insurance cards.