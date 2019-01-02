In 2018, the Inland Fisheries Hatchery Program stocked over 8 million fish into 59 waterbodies around the state.
The work was completed in cooperation with the USFWS Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery, the City of Shreveport’s Cross Lake Fish Hatchery and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Rockefeller Refuge.
Species stocked include Florida largemouth bass, northern largemouth bass, hybrid striped bass, channel catfish, bluegill, redear, black crappie, threadfin shad, golden shiners and triploid grass carp.
These fish species are stocked to enhance sport fishing through improving the genetics of largemouth bass by stocking the Florida largemouth bass, enhancing waterbodies where natural reproduction is limited or nonexistent, improving the forage base available for sportfish, or to improve sport fishing access, according to a news release.
The Florida subspecies of largemouth bass grow larger than Louisiana’s native Northern largemouth bass, so they are stocked with the goal of increasing an angler’s chance of catching a larger-than-average largemouth bass.
LDWF’s fish hatcheries primarily stock fish in the spring and early summer, then again in the fall, when fingerlings are large enough to be handled and water temperatures are conducive to fish stocking.
To view an interactive map of stocked waterbodies, with details about species and sizes stocked, visit arcg.is/0GuDKb, choose ‘Get On the Water’ and select ‘Stocked Lakes.’
Stocked waters in the area
East Baton Rouge Parish
BREC
Doyles: 150 channel catfish fingerlings, 150 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
Central Community Park: 200 channel catfish fingerlings, 170 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
Flanacher: 80 channel catfish fingerlings
Forest Park: 10 adults triploid grass carp
Greenwood: 750 channel catfish fingerlings, 940 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
Palomino: 100 channel catfish fingerlings, 120 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
Sherwood Forest: 200 channel catfish fingerlings, 2,000 bluegill fingerlings
Howell Park Pond: 1,680 bluegill fingerlings
Other
University Lake: 2,000 channel catfish fingerlings, 2,390 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
West Feliciana Parish
West Feliciana Sports Park: 150 channel catfish fingerlings
Livingston
Sidney Hutchinson Pond: 180 Northern largemouth bass fingerlings
Ascension
Lamar Dixon: 550 channel catfish fingerlings
Get Out and Fish!
The community fishing program brings high-quality, fun fishing locations to a community near you.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also has partnered with local governments and community organizations to bring fishing sites to easily accessible park and neighborhood ponds throughout the state in the Get Out and Fish! program.
The community fishing sites were recently stocked with adult channel catfish.
LDWF plans to stock rainbow trout at each of the sites in January. Follow LDWF on Facebook @ldwfgetoutandfish for up-to-date stocking information.
Area waterbodies in the program include Burbank Park in Baton Rouge, which received channel catfish in October, and Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker, which received catfish Dec. 11.
Participants 16 & older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license, which can be purchased online at la-web.s3licensing.com.
This program is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.