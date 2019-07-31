The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from July 2 to July 24:
July 2
Bauer, Marcus: 28, 1101 Harding St., Metairie, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, violation of a protective order.
Schiele, Jessie: 32, 24045 Plank Road, Zachary, second-degree murder.
Collins, Durell: 19, 6745 Ozark St., Baton Rouge, second-degree murder.
Ambrose, Telly: 36, 8830 Storil St., Kenner, fugitive.
Smith, Thomas: 18, 10076 La. 68, Jackson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Dunn Jr., James: 59, 2223 James Dunn Lane, Jackson, bench warrant.
July 3
Macaluso, Lelania: 48, 7733 Castello, Ethel, bench warrant.
July 4
Dunn, Frederick: 52, 7585 La. 961, Clinton, illegal possession of stolen things.
Holiday, Corey: 44, 8426 La. 67 S., Clinton, resisting officer by flight, simple criminal damage to property.
July 8
Williams, Jordan: 1864 Florida Ave., Baker, bench warrant.
July 9
Lampton, Antonio: 28, address unavailable, contraband, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug.
Rogers, Rhykeem: 29, 2313 La. 67, Slaughter, fugitive.
July 10
Brown, Teci: 38, 3266 Cedar St., Zachary, failure to appear.
July 12
Dunn, Travis: 28, 2326 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Davis, Wash: 21, 3187 Corbet Lane, Jackson, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
July 13
Braswell, John: 39, 7979 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Godeaux, Brittany: 40, address unavailable, Franklin, bench warrant.
July 15
Montgomery, Robert: 37, 149 Howard Jackson, slaughter, simple battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
July 16
Dunn, Ronnie: 31, 12676 Freil Lane, Norwood, domestic abuse battery.
Jul 19
Duncan, Timothy: 41, 19195 Plank Road, Zachary, aggravated assault.
Collins, Troy: 40, address unavailable, bench warrant.
July 20
Howard, Ernest: 35, 1441 Pine St., Jackson, second-degree murder, stalking.
July 23
Patrick, Devin: 26, 8381 Carruth Road, Wilson, domestic abuse battery, improper telecommunications, bench warrant.
Jul 24
Cole, Alberta: 23, 4642 Kahnville Road, Gloster, Mississippi, bench warrant, resisting officer by giving false information, stop signs and yield signs