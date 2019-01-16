Thursday
Menu: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-wheat bread, snack cake
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, peach crisp
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Closed for the holiday.
Tuesday
Menu: Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/mayonnaise/mustard, beet and mandarin salad, banana
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Ham with white beans and rice, carrots, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit and grain bar
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Jan. 24
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.