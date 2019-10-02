Fall Health Fair coming
The West Feliciana Hospital Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the hospital’s campus. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme “Love Your Gut” is focused on educating the community on gastrointestinal health and awareness.
Attendees can enjoy free food, door prizes and free screenings including blood tests, blood pressure, ultrasounds, colorectal cancer screenings and more. Vendors from the community and across the region will be in attendance.
Clinton Market open Saturday
Fall is a good time to stroll around the Courthouse Square in Clinton. While strolling, inspect the wares vendors have on sale. Fresh yard eggs, canned local produce, original art and craft items, porch furniture, local honey, purses, clothing and more. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Slaughter carwash
The Slaughter Community Charter School football team is holding a carwash from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Slaughter Fire Station. Cars are $8 and trucks are $10.
Tai Chi classes
Free tai chi classes will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 8-29, at Independence Community Center, 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville. The classes are designed to help prevent falls and improve arthritis. Contact Cheryl Franklin or Sherrel Johnson at (225) 635-6719 or sjohnson@wfparish.org for information. Dress light in cotton exercise clothing and wear comfortable flat shoes or sneakers.
Slaughter Fest coming soon
The 2019 Slaughter Fest starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Town Walk. Live entertainment includes Mark Knaps, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and Andrew Sanderson.
For booth information, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5315. For sponsorship, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Sheila at (225) 978-9697, or contact slaughter.civic@yahoo.com.
Selling a collection with a mission
A second Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions will be held. Many items, some brand-new and unopened, are available. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more are available.
Proceeds from this sale will go directly to mission work in Europe. This round, the sale will be held two weekends at Hobgood Services, 114 La. 19, Slaughter, across from the Dollar General store. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. For information, call (225) 270-0767.
Barn Hill macaw project
Barn Hill Preserve's Color the Night event to support the free-flying macaw project is at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $20, which includes food, open house tours and a silent auction. A cash bar is available. The Chase Tyler Band will play. Visit facebook.com/barnhillpreserve and click "book now" to buy tickets.
College choir to perform in Jackson
Centenary College Choir will be giving a free concert at Centenary State Historic Site at 4 p.m. on Oct. 19. Bring a lawn chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church.
West Feliciana parade
Oct. 19 is the deadline to enter a float in the 2019 West Feliciana High Homecoming Parade. Contact Torrence Williams at williamst@wfpsb.org or Max Hawkins at hakwinsw@wfpb.org.
4-H sweet potato sale
The East Feliciana 4-H is holding its annual sweet potato sale and is also offering pecans. Order deadline is Oct. 22, and orders must be prepaid. Pickup is Nov. 13-14. Visit East Feliciana 4-H on Facebook to see choices and prices. Call (225) 683-3101 for information.
Recycle your electronics
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council are holding an Electronic Recycling Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trucks will be in front of the courthouse in Clinton.
Accepted items include laptops, computer hardware, LCD monitors and cables; telephones, phone systems and cables; cellphones; stereos, networking equipment, processors and circuit boards; toner and ink jet cartridges; DVD, DVR and CD players; game systems; and digital cameras. Printers are accepted for a charge, $5 for a small one and $10 for large.
Items not accepted include televisions, appliances, copiers, furniture, light bulbs, CRT monitors, and tapes, floppy disks and CDs.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225) 247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net.
Halloween is coming
Tickets are on sale for Feliciana Fright Night, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 19. The Spirit Stroll includes drinks at several locations near the West Feliciana Courthouse and a costume contest. Proceeds benefit the Women's Service League projects. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Garden event deadline nears
Registration closes Saturday for the Southern Garden Symposium. The event is Oct. 18-19 at Hemingbough. Buy tickets at southerngardensymposium.org.
Angola Rodeo on the way
The annual fall Angola Rodeo opens Sunday. Tickets are on sale at angolarodeo.com. On rodeo Sundays, the ferry will run from 3:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Pink event set
West Feliciana Hospital is hosting Paint the Town Pink. Participants are asked to make a donation of at least $25 to Cancer Services Baton Rouge. Deadline to register is Oct. 8. Business and homes will be judged Oct. 11. Visit West Feliciana Hospital on Facebook for details.
A painting party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the hospital, 5266 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Cost is $35 for supplies, food and door prizes. Sign up at www.wfph.org.