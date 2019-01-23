Thursday

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, whole-wheat bread, banana chocolate chip bar

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, smother potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Cheeseburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, peach cobbler

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, banana

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Thursday, Jan. 31

Menu: Smothered chicken with pepper and onion gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green peas, garlic bread, peach cobbler

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

