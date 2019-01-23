Thursday
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Baked bone-in chicken, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, whole-wheat bread, banana chocolate chip bar
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, smother potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Cheeseburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, peach cobbler
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, banana
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Jan. 31
Menu: Smothered chicken with pepper and onion gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green peas, garlic bread, peach cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.