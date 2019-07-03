East Feliciana High School graduate Jamyse Robinson was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.
Robinson is a member of Pelican State Credit Union at 2637 La. 10, Jackson. She is one of 14 college-bound students to receive an award from Pelican, which granted $15,000 in awards this year.
Robinson was named Student of the Year for East Feliciana Parish. She was a member of the Beta Club and played clarinet for the East Feliciana High Tiger Marching Band. Her volunteer work includes working with Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross and Be You Girls Mentoring Group.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service. This year the committee received 80 applications from students with over 1,000 combined hours of volunteer service. Award recipients can use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal plans and more.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January each year. For information on eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/teampelican.