As Thanksgiving ends, many people turn to Christmas activities. East and West Feliciana parishes have many activities already planned. If you know of something that should be added to the calendar, send the information to extra@theadvocate.com.
Christmas comes to St. Francisville
The annual Christmas in the Country, Dec. 6-8, has old favorites and a new event.
New this year is the Sounds of the Season reception and concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Jackson Hall at Grace Church. American bass-baritone Ivan Griffin will perform.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
All proceeds from the concert benefit the restoration of The Old Benevolent Society building in St. Francisville's Historic District. The building, which was added to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List in 2018, played a role in local African American history.
Other events over the weekend include:
Dec. 6
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: The Polar Express Train along Ferdinand Street departs from Town Hall.
6 p.m.: The mayor will light the Christmas tree during a reception and fireworks.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal Street. Houses will be marked with signs.
Dec. 7
7:30 a.m.: St. Francisville United Methodist Church, Fidelity Street, will host its 20th annual Christmas in the Country Prayer Breakfast in the fellowship hall. The community is invited. Breakfast is prepared by the Louisiana Egg Commission. The Rev. Harold Babin will be the speaker. He served as pastor of St. Francisville United Methodist Church for 33 years before retiring in 2005.
8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Christmas on the Run starts at Town Hall. The 1-mile walk/run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5L-walk/run starts at 8:30 a.m. The event is hosted by St. Francisville United Methodist Church and Tunica United Methodist Church and benefits Services. Tickets are at imathlete.com.
8 a.m. and 10 a.m.: The Women's Service League holds a Breakfast with Santa at Grace Church's Jackson Hall. Email wslwestfel@gmail.com for ticket information.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Visit Parker Park to see more than 50 artists and vendors selling woodworks, jewelry, bath products, paintings, food and more.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Shop local stores not in the historic district with Christmas Market at the Old Market Hall on Royal Street.
10 a.m.-closing: Candy Cane Shopping Card. Pick up your candy cane shopping card at a participating shop. Visit others listed on the card. Bring the combined receipts from the participating shops (paper, text or email) worth over $100 spent Dec. 6-8 to receive a "I Shopped St Francisville T-Shirt" while supplies last with a limit of two per person. Shirts will be available at the Visitor Center, 11757 Ferdinand St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Friends of the Library Christmas Tour of Homes, featuring decorated homes in West Feliciana, will run. Homes in the historic district, the Bluffs and back roads are included. The Bluffs Clubhouse and Lodge will have things to explore. And the library will be a winter candy land with free cocoa. Tickets are $30. (225) 635-3364. A quilt exhibit will be displayed at Market Hall. Quiltmaker Eddie Walker, of Walla Walla, Washington, is the mother of Doug and Karry Hosford, owners of Virginia, a historic home on the tour. Karry Hosford has decorated with her mother's quilts through the years. Walker's quilts will be on display and available for sale at Market Hall.
Noon-2 p.m.: Music in Parker Park featuring the Main Street Band.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.: The Downtown Merchants will hold an Open House with music and refreshments.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Audubon State Historic Site/Oakley Plantation hosts A Jane Austen Christmas featuring candlelit tours, seasonal decorations, food tastings and dancing.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.: A Community Sing-A-Long at the St. Francisville United Methodist Church on Royal Street
6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Living Nativity inside First Baptist Church, U.S. 61 and La. 10
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal Street. Houses will be marked with signs.
ALL DAY: Pick up a Find Me If You Can, I'm the Gingerbread Man playing card from the library or the Visitor Center/Museum. Follow the playing card and turn it in on Sunday.
Dec. 8
9 a.m.-noon: Turn in Find Me If You Can, I'm the Gingerbread Man cards at Town Hall with 12 stamps from the hunt to receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last, one per playing card.
9 a.m.-noon: Photo Booth at the Town Hall, Ferdinand Street
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Visit Parker Park to see more than 50 artists and vendors selling woodworks, jewelry, bath products, paintings, food and more.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Shop with local stores not in the historic district with Christmas Market at the Old Market Hall on Royal Street.
10 a.m.-closing: Candy Cane Shopping Card. See Dec. 7 listing.
Noon-2 p.m.: Nancy Roppolo & Day Trip will be play in Parker Park.
2 p.m.: Women's Service League presents the Christmas Parade along Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
7 p.m.: Concert in Temple Sinai featuring Clay Parker & Jodi James sponsored by Arts For All. Tickets are $20.
Visit www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-the-Country-St-Francisville-WFeliciana-Parish-839713139483439/ for information on the events.
Polar Express set to run
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will have several Polar Express trains running during the holidays. The next open house is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St, Jackson.
Slaughter events set for weekend
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths. Toy donations are requested.
The Slaughter Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Lineup is at 2 p.m. The parade begins and ends on Midway Road by the Charter School. It heads east on Church Street, then south on La. 19, turns north onto West Drive, west on Church Street and returns to the school. Floats will be judged as they pass Town Hall. There is no fee for floats. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday (Dec. 3) Applications are at Town Hall or the Fire Station. For information, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com
The Slaughter Community Charter School is holding the seventh annual Knights Challenge physical education fundraiser. Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run is at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. For adults, the 5K and all you can eat pancakes are $15. For students, the run and pancakes are $10. For pancakes only, the cost is $5.
The Slaughter Elementary School PTO's Festival of Trees 2019 will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 6 and noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 7. at Slaughter Town Hall, 3337 Church St. Admission is free. Drawing tickets are 20 for $10 with no limit with a dozen trees to choose from. On Friday, free carriage rides will be offered. Goodies will be for sale in the Gingerbread Café.
Jackson Christmas Market planned
Vendors are sought for a Jackson Christmas Market 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Jackson. Cookies, music, hot chocolate and gumbo are planned. Contact Tammy Michael at Simply Blessed Antique Mall, (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.net.
WFPSO Kids Christmas
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Kids Christmas is at 11 a.m., Dec. 14, at West Feliciana Middle School Gym. Children ages birth to 10 years old are invited for photos with Santa, a bike raffle, a toy giveaway, food and drinks.
The department expects about 250 children to attend this year and the Kid’s Christmas toy fund is in need of toys or monetary donations. Any amount will help. Only new toys in the package are accepted. To donate to Kids Christmas, come by the Sheriff’s Office or call Barbara Bonaventure at (225) 784-3109.
“I would like you all to know that everyone is invited to see the delight and excitement on the kid’s faces as they visit with Santa, select their toys and win the bicycles. We are honored to host this event and humbled by your outpouring of support. These gifts may be the only gifts some of these children receive, so your support is greatly appreciated,” said Sheriff Austin Daniel.