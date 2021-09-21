As yet another football Friday has come and gone, it is time once again to catch up on all the scores and stories from around the Felicianas.
Kicking things off, the East Feliciana Tigers pulled out a massive win on the road at Kentwood High School. The final score was 39-13 and it moves the Tigers to a record of 1-1 following their season-opening loss to Episcopal.
A win like that on the road, especially coming after such a close defeat the week prior, is sure to be nothing if not motivation for the team as they move forward in their 2021 campaign. Coach Darius Matthews’ team will look to keep that momentum rolling as they travel back to Kentwood on Friday to take on Sumner High School.
Next, the Knights of Slaughter Community Charter moved to 2-0 on the season following their 24-20 victory on the road over Centreville. Slaughter defeated Varnado 28-26 at home on Sept. 10.
It is the second straight win for the program and the second overall win in the tenure of coach William Myers.
The Knights will return home Friday to take on Springfield High School, who now sit at 1-1 following a loss to Albany High School. A 3-0 start to the season would propel Slaughter into the conversation as a team that could make a serious run for the district title.
The Silliman Wildcats suffered a heartbreaking loss Friday, falling to Centreville Academy 26-24. This makes four straight losses for the Wildcats, as their record drops to 1-4 on the season. They will hope to turn the tides Friday against Bowling Green High School of Franklinton, and get back to winning ways before a massive clash with Adams County Christian on Oct. 1.
West Feliciana's late comeback fell just short in a 33-30 overtime loss at Brusly High School. The Saints’ record drops to 1-2 ahead of Friday’s home matchup against Madison Prep Academy. It will be the biggest game of the season thus far for the Saints, and sure to be one you don’t want to miss.
Saint recruited by Penn Sate
In other football and West Feliciana-related news, Saints linebacker, defensive end and occasional running back Delvin Whitaker has received yet another Division I offer in the form of Penn State. The junior has been garnering attention from programs across the country, and it seems as if the offers will only continue to pile up as his high school career continues to flourish.