Several support groups will meet in July at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Grief Support Group: 2 p.m. Friday, July 5. The monthly support group provides companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. It meets the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Stroke Support Group: noon July 25. The bi-monthly support group provides stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Meets the fourth Thursday of every other month. Registration preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 2 p.m. July 26. The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.