Spring is here, so let’s get jumping.
Something as simple as swinging a rope overhead and under the feet can have great benefits on one’s health. Yes, jumping rope is a great way to improve one’s overall health and happiness.
Benefits include:
- Jumping rope for 10 minutes can be considered the equivalent of running an eight-minute mile. It can build strength and increase endurance.
- Giving your heart and lungs the kind of workout needed to function efficiently. Jumping rope can raise the heart rate two to three times faster than other exercises.
- Increase bone density. Just jumping a few minutes each day can help protect yourself against many of the problems associated with poor density.
- Jumping rope can increase memory and mental awareness. It can improve kids’ performance at school.
- Jumping rope can burn calories. This aerobic exercise is estimated to burn 200 to 300 calories in 15 minutes.
- Jump rope can improve the coordination between your eyes, feet and hands. It is a cyclic activity which is performed for a steady, regular rhythm.
Overall, jumping rope is easy and fun. It is a good way for youth to play or stay engaged in fun activities. In fact, it is one of the easiest ways for kids to be physically active at recess or during a break time. All one needs is a rope.