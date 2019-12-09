CLINTON — Former Clinton Mayor Lori Bell pleaded no contest Monday to allegations she ignored state health regulators about serious deficiencies in the town's water system and inappropriately leased SUVs for the town's police department.

Prosecutors with the Attorney General's Office agreed to drop a pair of felony malfeasance charges in exchange for Bell's plea, which didn't require her to admit any wrongdoing. By not contesting the lesser misdemeanor charge, the embattled former mayor skirted a trial and agreed to not seek public office, a year of probation and to pay a $500 fine.

"She's just looking forward to putting this behind her," said her attorney, Niles Haymer, following a Monday hearing in district court.

Bell was previously arrested following allegations she and former Police Chief Fred Dunn improperly leased four vehicles, putting significant strain on the cash-strapped town before they were ultimately repossessed.

Amid those pending charges, Bell stepped down from office last month, saying that she had been "under a constant microscope" from critics about her role in office and leaving was in the town's best interest.

Her resignation followed a tense town meeting at which she missed the deadline to produce a town budget for the second year in a row.

Bell's arrest for the latest malfeasance charge came just days after Louisiana Department of Health inspectors found several violations in the town’s water system — including a 3-foot-deep sinkhole at the system’s well — despite Bell telling state officials that the problems had been fixed.

She's accused of ignoring a September letter from the Department of Health that gave her 90 days to correct more than a dozen serious problems in the water system, including two that remained unresolved from a 2017 inspection, according to her arrest warrant.

Bell's lawyer previously contended her arrest was premature because it came several days before the deadline to complete repairs.

Authorities also say Bell did not tell the fire department when water pressure dropped to levels requiring them to take certain action in case of a fire, according to her arrest warrant.

Darren Matthews, Clinton's mayor pro tem, has taken over as the town's chief administrative official until a special election can be held.