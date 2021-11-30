Monday
Lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Bingo at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Devotional at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Bingo at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination: Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.