East Feliciana Public Schools and the family of the late Odie Cain Spears dedicated the library at Clinton Elementary School in November to the memory of the school's longtime librarian.
"Ms. Spears leaves us with a legacy of literacy and love," Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville said. "We are humbled to dedicate to her the space in which she instilled a love of reading in so many children in our community.”
Spears served as librarian at Clinton Elementary School from 1989 to 2021.
At the ceremony, Netterville; Clinton Elementary School principal Laron McCurry; and Spears’ daughter, Nancy Williams-Robertson all spoke of her dedication, honesty and spirit.
Netterville said, “As we imagine the future of East Feliciana Public Schools, we are continuously inspired by the legacy of educators like Ms. Spears, whose service is a true testament to what it means to have homegrown pride.”