University View Academy, a statewide online charter school, will honor 252 graduates at its ceremony at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. May 25.

The valedictorians are Samantha Armentor, of New Iberia, with a 4.7 GPA and Maya Thibodeaux, of Albany, with a 4.7 GPA.

The salutatorian is Zachary Adams, of Franklinton, with a 4.6 GPA.

The graduating class achieved $1.4 million in scholarships.

Attached are the graduates' names and hometowns.

University View Academy is a free public online charter school for grades K-12 for students anywhere in Louisiana. At University View Academy, students are taught by certified teachers and through support and flexibility, embrace technology, flourish through innovation and find empowerment to become their best self. The school is headquartered in Baton Rouge.

Livingston Parish

Albany: Maya Thibodeaux

Denham Springs: Alison Ainsworth, Emma Alessi, Hope Alessi, Kasey Boyer, Rodrionna Branch, Andrew Day, Hayley Dobkins, Nikolis Hagan, Hailey Kinnebrew, Kathryn McCreary, Kemonte Moore, Taylor Morris, Luke Osborne, Emily Patrick, Hunter Peck, Paul Pourciau, Kaylynn Seegmiller, Sebastian Thigpen and Kalysa Vallee. 

Livingston: Ella Nunley, Christian Owens and Natalie Pekins

Maurepas: Raeleigh Duplessis 

Walker: Jon Buono, Tapanga Higginbotham and Olivia McLin

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite: Dylan Robertson

Hammond: Gabrielle Coney, Libby DePriest, Jose Lopez and Keilah Williams

Independence: Aaron Clark 

Kentwood: Victoria Goss and Madison St. Mard

Loranger: Austin Haase 

Robert: Samantha Brandt 

Tickfaw: Cecelia Tallo 

East Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge: Luna Arena, Logan Babin, Ryan Baumann, Hannah Bienvenu, Myles Bowser, Mia Brooks, Zachary Chapman, Reilly Clark, Hannah Davis, Dakota Dawkins, Jessica Fabela, Brooke Faget, Boston Glaser, Camille Goldman, Gage Goodspeed, Gabrielle Greensberry, Riley Hance, Emmanuel Higginbotham, Alyssa Hobdy, Sarah Johnson, Chaislyn King, Ashlyn Mannen, Micaiah Meadows, Knighten Milne, Lillian Moore, Shadayah Muhammad, Micah Picou, Mikell Rainey, Fatima Riggle, Jordan Rowland, Michael Sacco, Matthew Shaheen, Tanealya Smith, Charles Stephens, Lamont Turner, Mitchell Walsh, Jazper Williams, Blaine Worsham and Lamar Young

Baker: Linzie Yates and Shaniah Foster

Greenwell Springs: Destiny Manzella 

Pride: Timothy Boeneke 

Zachary: Claire Cronin and Xzevix Yates

Ascension

Geismar: Molly Aucoin 

Gonzales: Nathen Ball, Samantha Dassel, Benjamin Machts, Matthew Walter and Elton Washington

Prairieville: Adam Crum and Ashton Lindsey

East Feliciana

Slaughter: Joshua Corey Jr. 

