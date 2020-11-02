CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President Louis Kent named a six-member committee Monday to review changes to local rules for residential development.
The committee is charged with reviewing “codes, ordinances and infrastructure needs” for the parish.
Kent said he wanted the committee to report within 90 days.
Jurors did not discuss specifics on what they want the committee to consider, but the action follows earlier talks of a moratorium on approving new major subdivisions.
The moratorium, as originally envisioned, would have been in effect until the jury strengthened its ordinances in anticipation of increased residential growth spilling over from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Neighboring West Feliciana Parish enacted a moratorium without a time limit in August.
Kent named District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, engineer Boyd Holmes, land surveyor Jeff Moody, building permit office employee Joni Stone, and Planning and Zoning Commission members John Rouchon and Ronnie McMorris.
Richard Howell, a former Planning and Zoning Commission chairman, said the committee should include a police juror “so you’ll know what’s going on,” and Kent then said he will serve on the panel.
The jury attempted to revise its ordinances several years ago, but the effort failed after principals in the process would not work with an $8,000 study from the Capital Region Planning Commission and the jury refused to consider revisions done by a special committee.
In a related matter, the jury approved the preliminary plat for a new development, Duncan Ridge, slated for construction off La. 964 near the East Baton Rouge-East Feliciana boundary.
Teresa Cop, president of a homeowners association in adjoining Feliciana Crossing, said the jury is not following its subdivision ordinance in accepting the preliminary plat, and pointed out that the plat does not include several items required by the ordinance, including the location of utility lines.
Cop also played an audio recording of an earlier meeting in which she said the development’s surveyor promised to provide additional information about the subdivision to her group. She said the surveyor has not provided the requested information.
Jurors Chris Hall, Chrissie O’Quin, Jason McCray, Michael Cheatham and Kent voted to approve the plat, while Kyle Fleniken, Keith Mills and Richard Oliveaux dissented.