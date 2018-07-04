CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish School Board members argued at length Tuesday on the necessity of building a new press box at the parish high school before voting 7-3 to seek quotes for the smaller of two proposed designs.
Board member Rufus Nesbitt began the argument by questioning the wisdom of spending $40,000 to $50,000 for a press box to replace one at the football stadium in Clinton that a maintenance supervisor and architect said is no longer safe to use.
The high school, in Jackson, plays its football games at the middle school in Clinton.
Nesbitt questioned whether spending money on athletic facilities is wise when teachers are said to be leaving the parish for better-paying jobs in neighboring districts.
On another matter, before the meeting began, member Tim Corcoran attempted to get the board to reconsider last month's action to drop the idea of having school four days a week instead of five. Some board members consider a day off each week as an incentive for teacher retention.
Corcoran said a group of teachers in the audience wanted to make a presentation on the issue, but he needed a favorable vote from two-thirds of the nine members present at the beginning of the meeting. His motion went down on a 4-5 vote, however.
A teacher in the group later tried to comment but was ruled out of order.
The board also spent considerable time discussing getting about $800 in tests done to see if the drainage is adequate for refurbishing the athletic track at the high school in Jackson.
The board also agreed to spend $200,000 to replace a chiller on the air conditioning system at the middle school.
Board members also signed off on a request for a property tax exemption for PacTec Inc., a Clinton company that plans a $2.5 million addition to its manufacturing facility. The exemption, for only the new addition, will be 100 percent for five years and 80 percent for three.
The company is expected to add 15 jobs when the construction is complete. The School Board will collect sales taxes on the construction materials and new equipment delivered to the site.