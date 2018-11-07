Bains Lower Elementary School Halloween fun extends to carpool line Advocate staff report Nov 7, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter Email Coach Paul Sirchia and West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton, right, bring some Halloween fun to the carpool line at Bains Lower Elementary School on Oct. 31. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Lower Elementary School kindergartner Kaeson Sullivan takes a turn with the Halloween mask that West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton wore in the carpool line on Oct. 31. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Coach Paul Sirchia and West Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Hollis Milton brought some Halloween fun to the carpool line at Bains Lower Elementary School on Oct. 31. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School Halloween Hollis Milton View comments Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Contact by e-mail or Online submission Reporter: Leila Pitchford-English225.388.0731 orContact by e-mail P.O. Box 368, Clinton, LA 70722 To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Adam Symborski225.388.0109 Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821