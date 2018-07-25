Prepare for an emergency
The Audubon Regional Library's Jackson branch is hosting a Personal Emergency Preparedness workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Election commissioner class
An Election Commissioner Class is open for anyone interested in becoming a commissioner. People may qualify by attending the commissioner class at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the courtroom in the West Feliciana Parish's new courthouse. For information, call (225) 635-3794.
School supply drive
PacTec's Pack the Bag school supply drive ends Friday. PacTec employees are trying to collect a cubic yard of supplies including copy paper, No. 2 pencils, loose-lead paper, glue sticks, gallon and quart plastic zipper bags, scissors, plastic folders, colored pencils, dry-erase markers, crayons, tissues, hand sanitizer, paper towels, washable markers and backpacks. Financial donations also will be accepted. The public is invited to join by dropping items at the corporate office in Clinton.
Support drug awareness group
The Jazzy Night in the Felicianas fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Early Learning Center, 9414 La. 67, Clinton. Tickets are $30 and include dinner, dancing, door prize entry and karaoke entry. A silent auction is planned. The night benefits East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council. For information, contact gingereilkins@aol.com or (225) 937-4151.
Artist events
John Lawson, featured artist for the 2018 Yellow Leaf Festival, will be welcomed at a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Birdman Coffee.
Lawson will lead a collage workshop at Arts for All Studio from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14-15. Cost is $125. A deposit of $65 will hold a spot. Space is limited. Email birdmancoffee@bellsouth.net if interested. Checks should be mailed to "Arts for All," P.O. Box 2551, St. Francisville, LA 70775.
Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The town's shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirt. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for updates.
Campaign announcements
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Mark the calendar
Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.