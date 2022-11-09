Balloting on Nov. 8 filled three more spots on the East Feliciana Parish School Board, but a Dec. 10 runoff will be needed to decide the final contested seat, according to complete but unofficial returns.
East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court David Dart said incumbent Rufus Nesbitt will face Bradston Smith in the runoff for the District 1 School Board seat. Nesbitt led the primary balloting with 307 votes to Smith’s 191, according to unofficial returns.
Willie Williams Jr. finished third with 130 votes.
Winning seats in the primary election were Peidera Sims, incumbent Patricia King and incumbent Mitch Harrell.
Sims had 539 votes to 349 for Levain T. Woodridge in the District 2, Division 1 race, where incumbent Melvin Hollins did not seek reelection.
In District 2, Division 2, King had 522 votes, while Tristan George ha 446.
Harrell had the biggest margin of victory in the Tuesday election, getting 1,020 votes to George Turner’s 278 for the District 3, Division 1 seat.
Elected without opposition for their School Board seats were incumbents J.D. Dantzler Jr., Lillian Drake, Joyce Kent, Richard Terrell, Michael Ray Bradford and Paul Kent. Also elected before the election were Melissa Davis and Clayton “Cisco” Elkins.
In municipal elections, incumbent Wilson Mayor Marilyn Broadway won reelection with 111 votes to opponent Bennie C. Jones Jr.’s 104, according to unofficial results.
Dart also said Yvonne Allen, Pamela Armstead and Gregory Williams won the three open seats on the Wilson Board of Aldermen.
Allen had 155 votes, Armstead got 116 and Williams got 117. Harriett T. Sensley finished fourth with 98.
In Slaughter, Natasha “Nyki” Paxton, with 289 votes, and Adele Fleming, with 216, will fill two open seats on the town’s Board of Aldermen. Pam Allen finished third with 155 votes.
Voters in East and West Feliciana parishes gave the majority of their support to the apparent winners in three races that crossed parish lines:
- U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy’s successful reelection bid statewide. Kennedy had 61% of the vote in East Feliciana and 65% in West Feliciana.
- Fifth Congressional District Rep. Julia Letlow in her bid for a full two-year term in the U.S. House. Letlow received 51% of the vote in East Feliciana and 65% in West Feliciana.
- Caleb Seth Kleinpeter’s apparently successful bid to fill the unexpired term of 17th Senate District incumbent Rick Ward, who resigned earlier this year. Kleinpeter had 51% of the vote in the nine-parish district, according to unofficial returns. Kleinpeter had 557 votes in West Feliciana, while Jeremy LaCombe had 323 and Kirk Rousset got 107. In East Feliciana, Kleinpeter had 4,081 votes to LaCombe’s 2,803 and Rousset’s 415.
The seven seats on the West Feliciana Parish School Board were filled when no one qualified to run against the incumbents in July.