Early voting
Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday.
Early voting in East Feliciana Parish is at 11048 Bank St., Clinton, and in West Feliciana at the Governmental Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville.
Observe Veteran's Day
The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Masonic Cemetery in Clinton. The program includes placing flags on all veterans' graves. Organizers suggest bringing lawn chairs.
Dixon to hold art sale
The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 on the facility's grounds, 5568 La. 68, Jackson. Entry is $5 and is cash only. Admission for children under 6 is free. Items for sale were made by inmates and include paintings, woodworking, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork and more.
Halloween events
TRUNK OR TREAT: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Lawyers Row in Clinton. Costumes are encouraged.
TRICK OR TREAT: From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in St. Francisville.
BARN HILL PRESERVE: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch. "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30, with admission of $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana.
4-H sweet potatoes and pecans on sale
The East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale is underway.
Products offered include a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes for $25 and various pecan products: shelled halves or shelled pieces, $12 for 16 ounces; sugared, roasted, hot and spicy, or chocolate-covered are $14 for 16 ounces; shelled halves are $33 for 3 pounds; or praline crunch is $10 for 16 ounces.
For information, contact East Feliciana 4-H at (225) 683-3101 or kbanta@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Payment can be by check, money order or debit/credit cards. A fee for card use will be added. Make checks and money orders payable to East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. The deadline to order is Oct. 28. Pick up will be Nov. 16-18.
Area activities
- Vibes in the Ville: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Parker Park, Chris LeBlanc
- Yellow Leaf Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or National FFA Organization members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.