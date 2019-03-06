The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ taxidermy exhibition contest entry deadline has been extended to April 10. Contest judging will be at 10 a.m. April 17 at agency headquarters in Baton Rouge.
The contest is an opportunity for Louisiana taxidermists to showcase their work and help educate the general public on the state’s wildlife resources, according to a news release.
For entry forms and contest rules, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/TaxidermyContest2019.
Taxidermy work has been displayed in the Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters lobby in since 1988. Displays help the general public get a close-up look at animals many may never experience. It also helps residents to understand the conservation mission of Wildlife and Fisheries and the threats facing many species in Louisiana.
Taxidermists can enter several categories, including big game, upland game, waterfowl, game fish, amphibian life, reptile life and non-game. Winners' works displayed at Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters as well as field offices throughout the state. And the winners will be featured in the Louisiana Conservationist and The Wildlife Insider.
A panel of professional wildlife and fisheries biologists, professional artists, professional taxidermists and environmental educators will judge the submissions. Judging will not only focus on the taxidermy work but also the educational aspect of the piece.
For information, contact Stephanie Cockerham at (225) 765-2346 or scockerham@wlf.la.gov.