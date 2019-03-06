Saints Relays and other soggy sports
Still the rain kept pourin’
Fallin on my ears
And I wonder, still I wonder
Who’ll stop the rain. — Creedence Clearwater Revival
Spring sports coaches in the Felicianas are earning their money and pulling double duty. In addition to coaching, they have been forced to find dry places to practice, look for time slots to find dry places to play, and in some cases, finding places and times where they can just tough it out while getting wet competing.
The Saints Relays on March 1 would fall into the latter category for field events. Meet competitors and attendees were blessed with a reprieve from the rain, and the track was fast, as usual, but the mud and standing water all around from the daily deluges in the area made field event workers get their hands and feet dirty. Discus and javelin event workers stomped through the mud to retrieve items that found themselves deep in the soft and wet soil.
The East Feliciana Tigers sent boys and girls to compete against the Saints as well as Baton Rouge High, Plaquemine, Jewel Sumner, Natchez High and Zachary. The Zachary boys (213 points) and girls (177) track teams took the team titles. The Saints boys finished third (93.5) and the Tigers boys finished sixth (18).
The top scorer for the Tigers boys team was Richard Davis who finished second in the 400-meter (49.64 seconds) and placed third in the long jump (20-02.5). Davis pushed Zachary’s Sean Burrell, a returning two-time state champion, in the 400-meter a month after Davis won the Division II indoor title at 400 meters. These two will battle it out again March 15 at the Red Stick Relays, in what is playing out to be a strong local competition at that distance.
First-place finishers for the Saints boys were Kam Jackson, 100 meters with a time of 10.75 seconds and 200 meters with a time of 21.82; and Aiden Holland, pole vault with a winning clearance of 10-6.
Other top point scorers for the Saints boys were: Alton Franklin, third in the 200-meter run; Wyatt Barbe, second in the 1,600-meter run; Emery Godke, third in the 1,600; Patrick Washington, second in the pole vault; and Jace Cazabat, third in the triple jump.
The Lady Saints finished third (96) with first places by Kennedy London, 100-meter in 12.30 and 100 hurdles in 14.56; Mathilde Fox-Smith, 800-meter in 2:33.33; Kelly Goff, 1600-meter in 5:44.13; and Caitlyn Turner, pole vault clearing 7-06.
The East Feliciana track team will compete March 8 in the Sharks Invitational at Scotlandville High School. The West Feliciana boys and girls will be in action March 8 at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays.
The Lady Saints will be short a sprinter at the Bronco Relays. Instead of making the short trip south to Zachary, Kennedy London will be flying to New York to run in the New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships March 8 through March 10. The event will take place at the Armory Track in New York City, which is home to the National Track and Field Museum.