The East Feliciana Council on Aging hosted its first Senior Fest in Jackson at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
An estimated 80 senior residents from around the parish took part in a costume contest, outdoor trunk-or-treating and meal.
Executive Director Cyndi McManus said her staff did “an amazing job” hosting the part. She thanked the Louisiana Spirit representatives, volunteers from state, parish and local entities and participating businesses and individuals.
A pastalaya lunch was cooked by Bruce Dodd.
The former VFW Hall is expected to open in November as the new Jackson senior center, McManus said. Lunch will be offered at 11:30 a.m. weekdays and eventually tai chi, yoga, bingo and other activities will be available at the new center, McManus said. Plans are to have “big holiday events,” she added.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging serves residents aged 60 and above. For more information, call (225) 683-9862.