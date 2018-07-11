Cub Scout Fishing Derby set
The 2018 Cub Scout Fishing Derby is 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Registration will be open all morning. Games, activities and fishing is available with awards in different categories and ranks. All fishing is from the bank, and equipment, tackle and bait are not included. Cost is $15 for a Cub Scout and parent, plus $15 for each additional child. Fee includes lunch & a patch. Additional parents or guardians are asked to pay $5 for their lunch. Register at iacbsa.org/IAC_Cub_fishing_derb.
Get muddy
The Youth Mud Run is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the West Feliciana Sports Park. It is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 15. Children who register at the park before event day will compete free, otherwise registration is $5 the day of the event. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided free.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the October 2018 Angola Rodeo. All tickets are $20.00 per person. Call (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase. Also visit the website to see what items can be brought on prison grounds.
COA needs bingo prizes
The East Feliciana Council on Aging is in need of bingo prizes. Any garage sale items, unwanted or unused household items, knickknacks and other donations will be accepted. Drop off items at the council office, 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.
Shopping Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street Merchants present “Polos & Pearls” at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The town's unique shops will have specials as well as food and music throughout downtown St. Francisville. Trolleys will provide transportation along the Polos & Pearls route with stops along Royal, Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
A map will be available with each participant's offerings, as well as a way to receive a special T-shirts. Visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com and the St. Francisville Main Street Facebook page for updates.
Campaign announcements
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.