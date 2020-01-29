Thursday
Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Sweet and sour pork with rice, broccoli, whole-wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: February menu unavailable.
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: February menu unavailable.
Games/Cancer Services Delivery: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: February menu unavailable.
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Feb. 6
Menu: February menu unavailable.
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.