Thursday

Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Sweet and sour pork with rice, broccoli, whole-wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: February menu unavailable.

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: February menu unavailable.

Games/Cancer Services Delivery: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: February menu unavailable.

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Feb. 6

Menu: February menu unavailable.

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

