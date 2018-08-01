New faces and changes at West Feliciana High School
Excitement and change are in the air in West Feliciana as the school year starts.
The West Feliciana High school gym floor was replaced this summer. Volleyball and basketball players relocated their workouts to the middle school gym during the work. However, the Saints volleyball team will be the first squad to break in the new surface, which is set to have all work complete by Aug. 6.
West Feliciana Athletic Director Shelley Genre indicated that the work on the gym surface was “well overdue.”
Genre also said the Saints will be adding several new coaches for the 2018-2019 school year.
Coach Robb Odom’s 2017 state 3A champion football team will be gaining offensive assistant Kyle Tutor. Tutor will also assist with softball. His wife, Regan Tutor, will be assisting head coach Celeste Thornhill with volleyball. The Tutors previously worked in the Lafayette area.
Volunteer girls soccer coach Jeremy Savage, who was an assistant last year, will replace Jonathon Simmons as head volleyball coach. Simmons took a similar post at Zachary.
Rennan Delatte will assist in volleyball and softball. Delatte coached at Zachary High School last year in a similar role.
The West Feliciana 2018 Class 3A state championship track team has added assistant coach Hatam Bachar. Bachar competed in the decathlon at the 1984 Olympics, won numerous national and international titles, and has coached for over 30 years, including seven years as the sprints coach at LSU.
Most recently, Bachar was the track coach at The Church Academy where the Crusaders finished second in Class 2A with four competitors at the state track meet.
Royal Blue 2018-19 membership drive
The Royal Blue Family and Corporate membership campaign for the 2018-2019 school year has begun.
The Royal Blue is the fundraising arm of West Feliciana High School athletics.
“The Royal Blue support all sports for boys and girls and is critical to our athletic department as a whole because it covers payment of officials and entry fees for other sports," said Athletic Director Shelley Genre.
Family membership is $150 and includes a Royal Blue card that includes admission for two at home games (excluding jamborees, tournaments and playoffs), a parking pass and a shirt.
There are three levels of corporate membership ranging from $1,200 to $400. Depending on the sponsorship level, benefits include banners displayed at the football stadium, baseball field, softball field, and/or gym during the respective season, an advertisement in the WFHS football program, parking passes, Royal Blue Club memberships and Royal Blue club shirts.
Corporate sponsors selecting option A also get a four-person golf team in the annual Spring Swing Royal Blue Golf Tournament.
Information on how to become a Royal Blue Family or Corporate member and registrations forms are available at the West Feliciana website www.wfpsb.org/o/wfhs. Checks should be made payable to WFHS and mailed to Shelley Genre, Athletics Director-West Feliciana High School, P.O. Box 580, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Those interested may also request a registration form and email it to genres@wfpsb.org.
West Feliciana Baseball happenings
The West Feliciana High School baseball team is preparing for the upcoming season with new work at the field and preparations for the upcoming West Feliciana Diamond Backers Golf Tournament to raise funds for baseball.
The West Feliciana Diamond Backers is a nonprofit group organized specifically to support the WFHS baseball program through fundraising. Last year, the group was able to purchase supplies, equipment and construct a new storage building at the WFHS baseball field at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
Work at the field and on the new building will continue throughout the offseason, as will fundraising to make more upgrades. The third annual Diamond Backers golf tournament will be held this fall at the Bluffs, so be on the lookout for upcoming information.