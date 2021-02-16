In partnership with the American School Counselor Association, East Feliciana public schools observed National School Counseling Week, which is held annually in the first week of February.
This year’s theme, “School Counselors: All In for All Students,” focuses public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
To highlight these efforts locally, East Feliciana Public Schools recognized East Feliciana High School counselor Trina Brown-Allen and East Feliciana Middle School counselor Brenda Carter at the district’s February School Board meeting.
“Our school counselors have been a critical part of our team as we have worked to ensure all of our students get the support they need to be successful during this unusual school year,” said East Feliciana Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “We are so grateful to Ms. Brown Allen and Ms. Carter for their commitment to our community and how they consistently serve as champions for our children.”