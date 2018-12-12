Bains Lower elects officers for Lighthouse Team Advocate staff report Dec 12, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Chloe Singleton and Ashton Selders, at end of table, speak to the Bains Lower Elementary School Lighthouse Committee. Provided photo West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton gives Ashton Selders a game ball in honor of his election as vice president of the Lighthouse Team. Provided photo Bains Lower Elementary School students Chloe Singleton and Ashton Selders celebrate their new positions on the Lighthouse Team. Chloe was elected president and Ashton, vice president. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Bains Lower Elementary School Lighthouse Team recently elected Chloe Singleton as president and Ashton Selders as vice president. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Contact by e-mail or Online submission Reporter: Leila Pitchford-English225.388.0731 orContact by e-mail P.O. Box 368, Clinton, LA 70722 To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Adam Symborski225.388.0109 Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821