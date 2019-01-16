MATTHEWS, North Carolina — Family Dollar Stores Inc. has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Clinton.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Clinton community, and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokeswoman. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”
The grand re-opening at 9203 La. 67 kicks off Thursday, Jan. 17, followed by a celebration for the community at the store Saturday. The event will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. The first 50 customers Saturday will receive a Family Dollar gift card.