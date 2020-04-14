CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish’s homeland security director told police jurors Tuesday he hopes the parish may be in its “plateau week” for cases of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.
Jody Moreau, who also is the police jury’s manager of day-to-day operations, said the parish had 79 cases and four deaths from the virus on Tuesday, but a more realistic figure may be 136 cases, depending on the level of infections at the state institutions around Jackson.
The parish and surrounding Homeland Security Region has maintained a 3 to 4 percent growth rate in the number of cases reported, he said, which has not overwhelmed the area’s hospital capacity.
But a true picture of the viral spread is hard to determine because “the testing data is so far behind,” Moreau said.
Six of the parish’s nine police jurors attended the special meeting, two participated by teleconferencing software and Juror Ed Brooks was absent because of illness.
Jury President Louis Kemp told The Advocate he couldn't say for certain whether Brooks has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but he did say the juror on Tuesday night was in the intensive care unit of Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary.
Police Jury workers are keeping up all operations, except for special trash pickups, despite restrictions on work routines related to the virus, Moreau said.
Emergency work caused by the storms that swept the area on Sunday were completed on Monday, he added.
Jurors held the meeting to approve a budget for the coroner’s office and to rehire retiree Larry Thompson as the parish’s certified building inspector.
Dr. Dewitt Bickham took office as the parish’s coroner last month, but jurors were unable to get an agreement with Bickham on a salary and budget for his office until he met with parish Treasurer Lisa Shaffer last Thursday morning.
Shaffer said in an email to Finance Committee members that the two “had a good meeting today and he has agreed to these budget numbers and salary.”
She said Bickham had agreed to accept a salary of $90,000 per year and $23,000 for a part-time clerk and relief deputy plus expenses for autopsies, transporting bodies, office needs and vehicle reimbursement for a total of $204,900 for 2020.
The budget proposes moving $40,900 from the General Fund and $142,600 from the Health Unit Fund to finance the coroner’s office.
Shaffer also said the parish had not billed the state for services the coroner provided at Dixon Correctional Institute, East Louisiana Mental Health System facilities or other state institutions in the parish.
“Dr. Dewitt (Bickham) and I both agree that a high percentage of the coroner’s expenses should have been reimbursed by the state,” Shaffer wrote in a revised budget message.
She told jurors she will help the jury recover some of the money that should have been paid by the state but which was not pursued.
The Personnel Committee recommended returning former Building Inspector Larry Thompson from retirement as a full-time employee.
Thompson took on a part-time role as building inspector before the coronavirus pandemic altered the jury’s operations, stepping in after the full-time inspector abruptly quit.
“I’d like to be the building official to train someone,” Thompson told the committee.