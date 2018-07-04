The biggest Big Chill ever at West Feliciana Sports Park Saturday
The Big Chill returns to the West Feliciana Sports Park on Saturday to celebrate our nation's independence.
The event, set from 4 p.m.m to 10 p.m., is expected to grow from last year's crowd of about 5,000 attendees, said interim director Brandon Brader.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. for attendees to park their cars. This community event offers the opportunity for folks in the Felicianas to actively play at the Sport Park, cool off with some water games, or relax and listen to live music.
This is the Big Chill’s third year and there are activities for young and old. Bader hopes for “a great turnout and a great time” and has lined up multiple events to make that happen.
For the kids, there will be face painting, crafts, two waterslides, a 100-foot water luge, a rock wall and water wars. Braden describes water wars as “a great game where there are obstacles and the kids throw water balloons and shoot water guns at each other.”
There will also be 9-foot high beach chair with an adjacent Tiki Hut set up where kids and adults can take selfies.
For the adults, there will be an area with tailgating games that includes life-size beer pong, life-size Jenga, corn hole, ladder ball and other games. For the tailgating area, participants must be 21 years or older.
There will be food from food trucks and other vendors throughout the afternoon and night with a spectacular fireworks display set to start at 9:15 and last for about 20 minutes. Food vendors will be setting up early on Saturday to meet the early crowd at 3 p.m.
Bader indicated that Uncle Sam will also be making an appearance on stilts. In addition to the spectacular fireworks show, there will be music by the Chris LeBlanc Band and Rewind.
Bader’s message to those teetering on whether or not to attend the Big Chill this year, “this will be the biggest one yet, the live fireworks show will be something to see, and its always cooler in the Ville.”
Admission and all activities are free. General parking is $10 with premium parking for $20. There is also a $10 fee for drop-offs. Premium parking passes must be purchased before the event. Bader recommended that folks get the premium parking pass as “it puts you right at the front gate so you don’t have to walk very far.” For more information and to obtain a premium parking pass, go to the West Feliciana Sports Park facebook page (www.facebook.com/WFPPR/) or contact the park at 225-784-8447.
Youth Mud Run July 18 at the West Feliciana Sports Park
The West Feliciana Sports Park will host a Youth Mud Run on July 18. The Youth Mud Run is free and last year had over 250 participants. This is a kids version of the Warrior Dash/Tough Run where participants race through an obstacle course that requires them to run, wade, or crawl through mud and/or jump, climb to reach the finish line.