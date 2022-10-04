The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25.
Sept. 12
Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal institute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Sept. 13
Tyrone Basquino: 3673 Turner Road, Ethel, 49, accessory after the fact
Carrie Basquino: 3673 Turner Road, Ethel, 43, accessory after the fact
Rachael McCoy: 2422 Reed St., Jackson, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs
Sept. 15
Christopher R. Hill: 7222 Richardson, Loop, Jackson, 34, DWI first offense
Markayla Dunn: 1017 Seville Avenue, Baker, 22, malfeasance of office
Marjoe Holmes: 21860 Chancey Road, Zachary, 20, simple burglary, theft over $1,000
Sept. 16
Cierra Williams: 5742 River Road, Clinton, 34, disturbing the peace by offensive language
Sept. 18
Robert Culpepper: 10408 Beech Grove Road, Clinton, 47, violation of protective order
Jewely Booty: 7083 Line Road, Jackson, 50, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary
Sept. 20
Samantha Edmonson: 16146, Boliver Drive, Prairieville, 55, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Sept. 25
Jacob Johnson: 8266 Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, 40, domestic abuse, aggravated battery with child endangerment