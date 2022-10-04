The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25.

Sept. 12

Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal institute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Sept. 13

Tyrone Basquino: 3673 Turner Road, Ethel, 49, accessory after the fact

Carrie Basquino: 3673 Turner Road, Ethel, 43, accessory after the fact

Rachael McCoy: 2422 Reed St., Jackson, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs

Sept. 15

Christopher R. Hill: 7222 Richardson, Loop, Jackson, 34, DWI first offense

Markayla Dunn: 1017 Seville Avenue, Baker, 22, malfeasance of office

Marjoe Holmes: 21860 Chancey Road, Zachary, 20, simple burglary, theft over $1,000

Sept. 16

Cierra Williams: 5742 River Road, Clinton, 34, disturbing the peace by offensive language

Sept. 18

Robert Culpepper: 10408 Beech Grove Road, Clinton, 47, violation of protective order

Jewely Booty: 7083 Line Road, Jackson, 50, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary

Sept. 20

Samantha Edmonson: 16146, Boliver Drive, Prairieville, 55, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Sept. 25

Jacob Johnson: 8266 Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, 40, domestic abuse, aggravated battery with child endangerment

