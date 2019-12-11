EFHSsom.jpg

Siblings Tylon and Ty’Lacisha Williams are honored as East Feliciana High School’s Students of the Month. With them are Principal Victoria McMullen Dunn, left, and East Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Keisha Netterville.

 Provided photo

Siblings Tylon and Ty’Lacisha Williams were recognized as East Feliciana High School’s Students of the Month.

View comments