East Feliciana High names students of the month Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 11, 2019 - 1:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Siblings Tylon and Ty’Lacisha Williams are honored as East Feliciana High School’s Students of the Month. With them are Principal Victoria McMullen Dunn, left, and East Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Keisha Netterville. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Siblings Tylon and Ty’Lacisha Williams were recognized as East Feliciana High School’s Students of the Month. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email