The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 28 to Oct. 14.
Sept. 28
Shameka Adams: 7047 Richardson Loop, Jackson; 38; four counts bench warrant
Timmy Nevels: 10079 La. 421, St. Francisville; 54; bench warrant, parole violation
Abby Sumerall: 10126 La. 959, Slaughter; 26; bench warrant
Corey Dunaway: 159 La. 68, Jackson; 37; domestic abuse battery by strangulation
Sept. 29
Brandon Robinson: 10202 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; 32; fugitive warrant, violation of protective order
Oct. 2
Deshanae Dennis: 11800 Marston St. Unit B7, Clinton; 21; disturbing the peace, domestic abuse battery
McArthur Perry Jr.: 3671 La. 952, Jackson; 40; bench warrant
Oct. 4
Tyrone Jackson: 3915 La. 952, Jackson; 51; second-offense DWI, no vehicle inspection sticker, open container, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Oct. 5
Tommie Mcmorris: 12466 U.S. 190, Hammond; 38; probation warrant
Oct. 6
Ricardo London: 2561 Market St., Jackson; 52; first-offense DWI, operating vehicle with suspended license, use of multiple beam lights
Kyle Knight: 7603 La. 961, Clinton; 26; bench warrant
Oct. 7
Darren Malbrough: 41105 Malbrough Lane, Prairieville; 39; first-offense DWI, careless operation
Brittni Strader: 4130 La. 412 E, Slaughter; 37; domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer with force
Michael Elliott: 3703 La. 952, Jackson; age unavailable; bench warrant
Torion Knighten: 1550 Lake Calais Court, Baton Rouge; 24; bench warrant
Oct. 9
Clyde Young: 11705 Springs St., Clinton; 68; resisting an officer, driving under suspension
Naquilla Odom: 6655 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; 34; fugitive warrant
Oct. 12
Darrell Covington: 10430 Carolina St., Wilson; 54; domestic abuse battery
Rubin J. Kilbourne: 6403 Main St., Wilson; 33; bench warrant
Joshua Hubbard: 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; 41; possession of Schedule III drugs; possession of Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts, distribution of drug paraphernalia
Travis Johnson: 1100 La. 67, Slaughter; 40; bench warrant
Oct. 13
Cardarion Thomas: 2835 Joann Ave., Jackson; 18; reckless operation, hit-and-run, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts resisting arrest of by officer
Daryl Gros: 2540 Creek Field Road, Jackson; 26; theft over $1,000
Oct. 14
Austin Wilson: 2611 Dawson Road, Jackson; 29; simple burglary on an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things