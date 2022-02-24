The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury has agreed to ease into a road overlay program despite questions about the costs and availability of money.
The jurors voted Feb. 21, with two dissenting, to authorize the parish’s engineering consultants, Forte and Tablada Inc., to proceed with final design plans and bids on overlaying Lane Lane and West Lakeshore Drive.
At the urging of District 2 Juror Ed Brooks Sr. before his death in April 2020, the jury used a new machine to grind up the asphalt and base of Lane Lane as a test project. Jurors have since agreed that the test did more harm than good to the road.
Juror Jason McCray, chairman of the Public Works and Equipment Committee, pushed for the start of the overlay program, saying the jury had discussed it for months without formally moving on it.
Jurors Chrissie O’Quin and Kyle Fleniken voted against doing the two roads.
O’Quin later said the move was premature because the engineers are nearing completion of a comprehensive report on all of the roads jurors have proposed for repaving this year, including new cost estimates.
She said she supports paving Lane Lane but was against McCray adding West Lakeshore Drive, which is in his district, into his motion to proceed.
“I would have voted for it if it was just for Lane Lane. We ruined that road for those people,” she said.
The jury agreed last year to put up $2 million for the overlay program, which Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall estimated then would have given the jury enough money to repave about 1½ miles of roads in each of the nine jury districts.
Hall warned jurors at the meeting that prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks and may go higher because of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The jury also may have to spend money on an emergency basis to replace some key bridges that are in danger of being closed to traffic because of their condition, jurors said.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the parish should obtain about $10 million later this year in three separate grants, although some of the money must be spent to improve drainage.