Shannon Hastings Dawson, a member of the East Feliciana High School golf team, signed with Louisiana College on May 5.
During the ceremony, Principal Victoria McMullen-Dunn said she was "so glad Hastings decided to spend his last year of high school with the East Feliciana High School family. I am so impressed with your athletic ability to play and excel in so many sports at the same time and keep up with your studies. We are here for you now and will continue to be here for you in the future.”
This year in Louisiana High School Athletic Association play, Dawson was a District 3 qualifier, Region 2 qualifier, and a Louisiana state qualifier.