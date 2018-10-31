Feliciana football highs and lows
“Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss.” — Doug Williams
Several Feliciana teams absorbed the loss Friday while others won and a former Feliciana football player made history.
Former West Feliciana Saint Jaylon Ferguson and his Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were victorious in a rare Friday night game on the road against Florida Atlantic University. While the win was satisfying and brought the Bulldogs to 6-2, the game was also historic as Ferguson broke the Conference USA and tied the Louisiana Tech career sacks record of 38.
“Jaylon Ferguson is a great young man and football player. We could not be prouder of him breaking the conference record and tying the Tech record,” his former coach Robb Odom said.
The East Feliciana Tigers provided the other highlight for the Felicianas with a huge home win over Episcopal (40-30). The previously 6-2 Knights were undefeated in district prior to meeting a Tigers team that came in with a 4-4 record scratched out the hard way against tough opponents and fighting through injuries. The Tigers rolled up over 500 yards of total offense and held off a late Episcopal run to set themselves up for a potential first-round 2A home playoff game. The Tigers will have to obtain a victory over rival Northeast at home on Nov. 2 to achieve that goal.
The West Feliciana Saints (5-4) saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt at Baker (36-6). The Saints still have something to play for going into their last regular season game on Friday at Kinder.
“Baker was tough and deserving of the win," Odom said. "We need to pick it up and get a win on the road against a good Kinder team if we want a chance to host a first-round home playoff game.”
The Slaughter Community Charter Knights (4-5) found themselves on the short end against Opelousas Catholic (6-2), one of the stronger 2A teams in the state. The Knights are in position to make the playoff but will have their hands full on Friday as they will be on the road for the second week in a row to play Ascension Christian (3-6).
The Silliman Wildcats season came to an end on Oct. 27 in a first-round MAIS playoff game against Wayne County. Silliman lost 28-20. The Wildcats won a district championship in 2018 and re-established an identity for the program.
“Definitely not the ending we wanted, but the foundation of the program has been solidified thanks to the seniors and underclassmen," coach TJ Davis said of the playoff loss to Wayne County. "It's up to the underclassmen to build upon this foundation while maintaining the culture that was re-established this year.” Coach Davis also praised his team for obstacles overcome throughout the season.
Saints compete in Metro Cross-Country Meet
The boys and girls teams from both the West Feliciana high school and middle school cross-country teams competed in the 2018 Baton Rouge Metro Cross-Country Championship held at Highland Road Park on Oct. 27. On the 3-mile course, the varsity boys team finished in sixth place and the lady Saints finished in 10th place. The highest individual placer for the girls was Kelly Goff (sixth with a time of 18:36.09), and the high placer for the boys was Wyatt Barbe (18th with a time of 16:24.22). On the 2-mile course, the middle school girls finished 16th and the boys finished ninth. The high placer for the middle school boys was Blake Barbe (39th with a time of 12:46.66), and the high placer for the girls was Lilly Higgins (62nd with a time of 14:52.69).