The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from July 25 to August 1:
July 25
Rogers, Rhykem: 29, 2313 La. 67, Slaughter, simple criminal damage to property.
July 26
Mack, David: 39, 4240 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
July 27
Jenkins, Jamari: 24, 804 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Collins Jr., Dewayne: 19, 4082 Christy Lane, Clinton, criminal trespass, theft.
Weary, Stacey: 37, 1633 Matthews Road, Gloster, bench warrant.
July 28
Lea, Andrew: 33, 2244 La. 958, Slaughter, careless operation, driving while intoxicated, bench warrant, harassment.
Saplut, Sadie: 31, 5318 Cross Creek Drive, Marrero, probation warrant.
July 30
Carpenter, Jeremy: 42, 12645 Robins Road, Clinton, fugitive.
July 31
Lagasse, Erik: 42, 10240 La. 955, Ethel, simple battery, cruelty to the infirmed.
Butler, Tommy: 63, 17758 Norwood Lane, Norwood, remaining after being forbidden.
Aug. 2
Belcher, Alyssa: 25, 24798 Heritage Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrant.
Young, Nikolaus: 31, 12126 Morganfield, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer.
Turner, Michael: 38, 6092 Winchester Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Aug. 3
Dixon, Amanda: 19, 4147 Jackson Heights, Jackson, bench warrant.
Beavers, Marcelle: 45, 15340 Poplar St., Slaughter, bench warrant.
Aug. 4
Williams, Latrice: 40, 75 Hurst Hilltop Loop, Greensburg, bench warrant.
Aug. 5
White, Frederick: 28, 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton, simple battery.
Aug. 6
Colburn, Brian: 30, 1219 Hermitage Drive, Jackson, pornography involving a juvenile.
Zachary, Justin: 26, 2803 La. 957, Ethel, bench warrant.
Brooks, Nora: 31, 6875 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, open container.
Carr, Martin: 31, 6875 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, open container.
Minton, Michael: 45, 7569 La. 421, St. Amant, bench warrant.
Aug. 7
Hinkle, Peter: 40, 5376 Brown Road, Ethel, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable.
Hobbgood, Danny: 36, 114 La. 19, Slaughter, simple battery, bench warrant.
Barnes, Jaylin: 21, 10093 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Aug. 8
Sands, Adam: 48, 8772 Quarters Lake, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Aug. 9
Whitehead, Ryan: 46, 2080 Berwick Castle Road, Liberty, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Lanns, Trevon: 28, 12800 Pineridge Drive, Clinton, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Beavers, Chanelle: 40, 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter, bench warrant.
Aug. 10
Bourgeois, Eddie: 40, 39044 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Aug. 12
Junior, Jonathan: 27, 2524 Pauline St., New Orleans, battery of a correctional officer.
Miller, Jason: 37, 113 Elmira Drive, Slaughter, simple battery.
Mayeaux, Karen: 53, 4934 Copper Loop Road, Clinton, simple battery.
Aug. 13
Knighten, Denzel: 23, 12262 Branch, Clinton, probation violator.
Nichols, Norwood: 33, 10338 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Aug. 14
Landry, Jamey: 44, 9021 Loudon Lane, Baker, driving while intoxicated, stop, park or standing on highway shoulder.
Hickmann, Ruthell: 24, 330 North St., Deridder, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, battery on a police officer, simple battery.
Aug. 15
Miller, Krista: 30, 12511 Conwood Ave., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Robinson, Edward: 34, 13845 Henderson Lane, Clinton, probation violator.
Jefferson, Dennis: 34, La. 955 E., Clinton, simple battery.
Foret, Jason Foret: 43, 7390 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke, bench warrant.
Aug. 16
Bell, Danny: 38, 2450 Reed St., Jackson, fugitive.
Aug. 18
Harrison, Christopher: 27, 14578 La. 10, St. Francisville, probation clear
Hills, Clifton: 37, 2220 Motel Lane, Jackson, fugitive.
Aug. 20
Brewster, Montrell: 28, Zachary, juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile.
Norris, Matthew: 44, 1272 Colonial Drive, Jackson, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, probation warrant, bench warrant.
Aug. 21
Lanns, Trevonn: 21, 2800 Pineridge Drive, Clinton, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Aug. 23
Lil Juan, Wiggin: 32, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Harris, Kourtney: 27, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, reckless operation w/accident, driver must be licensed, evidence of insurance
McNiel, Michael: 30, 1344 Anderson Road, Smite, issuing worthless checks.
Aug. 24
Thomas, Foster: 55, 9165 Corlett, Baton Rouge, bench warrant, distributing of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute.
Williams, Devontae: 23, 4633 Avenue C, Zachary, Jr., possession of marijuana, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Parks, Rachel: 30, 280 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, Turning movements and required signals.
Miller, Robert: 34, 8029 Highland Drive, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, turning movements and required signals.
Stockstill, Robert: 45, 8720 Patterson Cemetery Lane, Slaughter, bench warrant, simple criminal damage, theft.
Aug. 27
Wade, James: 58, 4839 River Road, Clinton, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
Nelson, Justin: 25, 828 La. 958, Slaughter, fugitive.
Haile, Harry: 47, 10703 Roosevelt St., Clinton, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
Aug. 28
Hampton, Randy: 56, 4318 La. 956, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Aug. 29
Anderson, Corente: 26, 2896 North St., Jackson, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Sonnier, Jaylon: 18, 7014 La. 10, Jackson, flight from an officer.
Flowers, Tyriece: 22, 10802 Cannon St, Jackson, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
McCalip, Jared: 35, 8152 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, bench warrant.
Smith, Ashley: 25, 8076 Robbins Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Smith, Justin: 34, 2723 Race Rd, Jackson, possession of a firearm convicted felon, proper equipment required on vehicle.
Carter, Tyrral: 28, 4891 North St., Jackson, possession of a firearm convicted felon.
Lewis, Travious: 37, 803 Sandra St., Baker, reckless operation, operating vehicle with a suspended license, probation/parole revocation.
Aug. 31
Underwood, Quendrell: 26, 16270 La. 10 East, Clinton, bench warrant