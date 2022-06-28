Feral Swine Management meeting
A meeting on how to manage feral swine will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at American Legion Hall, 12081 Liberty St., Clinton. Registration starts at 5 p.m.
RSVP requested. Contact Donna Gentry at (225) 683-3101 or dsgentry@agcenter.lsu.edu for information or to reserve a spot.
It is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter, Bob R. Jones Wildlife Research Center and Farm Bureau Louisiana. Refreshments provided.
Visit the library
The next performance at Audubon Regional Library is Michelle's Magical Poodles Show on July 5. It will be at 10 a.m. in Jackson, 12:30 p.m. in Clinton (activities are at Clinton Methodist Church), and 3 p.m. in Greensburg.
The next summer program at the West Feliciana Parish Library is Wink Danenberg's Comedy Show at 2 p.m. July 14. The library is at 5114 Burnett Rd, St. Francisville.
With more than 20 years of juggling experience, Wink uses juggling, comedy, unicycling and audience participation. All ages welcome.
Art exhibits features the Felicianas
The Capitol Park Museum opened two new exhibits, including "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road."
The exhibit features quilted photographic works based on Huckaby’s faith, family and cultural heritage in Louisiana. Much of the work in this exhibition grows out of memories of visiting family who lived along La. 19. Through heirloom fabrics, traditional hand-quilting techniques, and photography, Huckaby mines the legacy of her family — particularly the matriarchs — connecting and confronting past and present inequities.