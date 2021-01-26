Brennen Barnes 2yrs old.jpg

While stopping by to pick up a Monthly Take and Make bag from the Clinton Branch of the Audubon Regional Library, Brennen Barnes, 2 years old, got his 'Mitts on a Good Book.' He enjoys reading a story with his mom, A’Shontae Harrell. Adults can use the computers located within the library for a limit of one hour at a time. There are plenty of books for children to enjoy during that time.

 Provided photo by Sherry Brecheen Clinton Branch Library manager

The Audubon Regional Library offers lots to do.

Stop by to pick up a Monthly Take and Make bag and check out a book.

Also, adults can use library computers for a one hour at a time. Children can tag along at enjoy the available books.

View comments