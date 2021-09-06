St. Francisville residents Mark and Stacey Foretich were attempting to remove a fallen pecan tree blocking their driveway Aug. 30 when they got a call that a tree had fallen on the Wilson home of Stacey Foretich’s father.
When the Foretich family returned home, they were met with a crew in their driveway who saw the tree and had started to clear it with chainsaws. Two days later, the Foretich family opened their home to families from the area without power who needed to cool off or do loads of laundry.
That scene was repeated across both East and West Feliciana parishes. Some tree and wind damage was reported and power was out in several areas throughout the Felicianas. Crews were busy restoring power Friday, with most of the parishes seeing the return of electricity.
West Feliciana schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said school were expected to open Tuesday.
On Friday, Milton said power issues in the parish were getting better and gas availability was improving.
“That all seems like it’s clearing up by the day, so we think we should have far less hardship by (Tuesday),” he said.