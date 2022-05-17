Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana public schools' Students of the Month at the board’s meeting April 5.
Honorees included Treshon Harding, Quad Area Head Start; Lamarcus Davis, Clinton Elementary School; Alexandra Harper and Riley Harper, Slaughter Elementary School; Dylan Spland, East Feliciana Middle School; and Makenna Williams, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana public schools.”
To learn more about #HomegrownPride, the system's five-year strategic plan, visit efschools.net.