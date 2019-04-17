Fans of comic books, comic art and comic artists will gather from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for the free Mid City Micro-Con at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Attendees of all ages will gain appreciation for the diversity of comic book characters, fantastical worlds, creators and their fans during “Building Worlds, Breaking Molds."
Comic artists will include Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell, of Norwood.
The featured guest will be illustrator and graphic artist Ashley A. Woods, whose projects include "Niobe: She is Life," "Millennia War," "Ladycastle" and "Tomb Raider." As part of the keynote panel, Woods will discuss the influence of comics and graphic novels in the real world along with Jason Reeves, Keith Chow, Chip Reece and Rodneyna Hart.
For a full event schedule, list of participating guests, cosplay rules and competition guide, plus more information on diversity in comics, visit the Mid City Micro-Con InfoGuide at www.ebrpl.com/mcmc.