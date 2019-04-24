In plane sight
Feliciana Airpark in Jackson is hosting a fly-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pilots will be flying in to hang out and talk about airplanes. At least one plane for sale will be on site. Gyrocopters and antique planes are among the expected aircraft. Food, including burgers and hot dogs, will be on sale. Also, local pilot Matthew Peterson will be giving Young Eagle flights. These flights are for ages 8 to 17. Parents will need to fill out permission forms.
Scout dinners
B.S.A. Troop 51 is selling barbecue chicken dinners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center. Plates are $8 and include half a chicken, baked beans, roll and cake.
Color run coming
A color run is set for May 4 at the West Feliciana High School football stadium. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. Visit eventbrite.com to register.
OLLI Coffee to hear about medical marijuana
The Feliciana Chapter of OLLI will hold a coffee May 7 with Dr. Ashley Mullens as speaker. She is coordinator of the LSU Agricultural Center’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program. Mullens will give an update on the progress being made in producing therapeutic cannabis for the residents of Louisiana. She will share the process on how the product will be controlled and distributed. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. The event is free and open to the public.
Workout option
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department. The classes are at the West Feliciana Community Center on La. 965 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. An optional 30-minute floor session focusing on core strength will follow the morning classes from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For information or to register, contact instructor Pam Myers at (225) 635-4878 or email sagittar@gmail.com.
Children's library scavenger hunt
Don't forget the East Feliciana 4-H Junior Leaders are hosting a scavenger hunt for children 12 and under at the Clinton and Jackson libraries, and it ends Tuesday. Check in at the front desk to get started.
On Saturday
- Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 West, St. Francisville, is having its first Boil At The Bough from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event features live music from Corban Barnes and crawfish from Tony's Seafood. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/hemingbough-saint-francisville/boil-at-the-bough/387823118463337/ for pricing and other information.
- The Feliciana Horticultural Society's annual Garden Stroll is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The self-guided tour of private gardens in West Feliciana raises money for the local 4-H Scholarship Program, West Feliciana school gardens and other community programs. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the West Feliciana Parish Extension Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway. On the day of the stroll, tickets can be purchased at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St.
- The West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drive through to drop off unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fred's shopping center.
- The West Feliciana Pickleball Club will host its 21st annual Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament on Saturday at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Liver Foundation.
Looking to May
- The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its Night Out with Law Enforcement from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
- The West Feliciana Children's Book Festival is May 4.
- Bar D Outdoors presents its second annual Woodstock South Music Festival on May 4. Live music, vendors, a jambalaya cook-off and more are planned. Visit facebook.com/events/354346348490609/ for information.